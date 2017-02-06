This Democratic Congresswoman Keeps Bringing Up Impeachment

President Trump hasn't even been in office a month, but Rep. Maxine Waters already thinks it's fair to consider impeachment.

In a press conference, magazine interview and a social media post, the California Democrat brought up the specter of removing Trump from office—something that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has played down.

"I have not called for the impeachment yet, he's doing it himself," Waters said at a press conference Monday. "I think he is leading himself into that kind of position where people are beginning to ask, 'What are we going to do?'"

In an interview with Teen Vogue the same day, Waters outlined a longshot bill she has introduced in Congress calling for an investigation into the president's ties to Russia. She said that if connections between Trump's campaign and Russia were revealed, "he should be impeached."

And in a subsequent video posted to Twitter , Waters explained that she has been asked repeatedly how Democrats can truly combat the agenda of the Trump administration, given their status as the minority in Congress.

"When I've talked about leading him to impeachment what I'm really saying is he has done enough in a short period of time for questions to be raised about whether or not he's acting in the best interest of this country," Waters said.

Pelosi was more cautious when she responded to reporters' questions on Trump impeachment, according to the Hill . The leader said there were no grounds for such action, but there are "grounds for displeasure and unease" about the past two weeks of the Trump Administration.

“When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up. But that’s not the subject of today," Pelosi said.