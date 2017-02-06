President Trump Says Media 'Doesn't Want to Report' on Terror Attacks

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks while delivering remarks to members of the military at MacDill Air Force Base on Monday.

"It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," he said, referring to terrorist attacks carried out in the last few years in the U.S. and Europe — all of which were covered by the press . "And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."

Trump says 'the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report' on terrorism: 'They have their reasons, and you understand that.' pic.twitter.com/BQoTadwrpy - David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017

Trump's speech came a few hours after he attacked the media on Twitter, accusing the New York Times of writing "total fan fiction" about him, regarding recent reports about turmoil among his staff. He has repeatedly referred to news outlets like the Times and CNN as "fake news" and said on Monday that "any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election."

The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

The President also said the U.S. "strongly" supports the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Trump repeatedly questioned whether the organization was a beneficial deal for Americans during his campaign, and threatened to pull out of the military alliance, calling it "obsolete."

"We only ask that all of the NATO members make their full and proper financial contributions to the NATO Alliance, which many of them have not been doing," he said during Monday's speech. "Many of them have not been even close. And they have to do that."