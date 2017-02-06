animalsThe Government Purged Animal Welfare Data. Now the Humane Society Is Threatening to Sue
United Kingdom

Read John Bercow's Remarks on Why President Trump Shouldn't Address British Parliament

Mahita Gajanan
7:29 PM UTC

British House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said on Monday that he would oppose President Donald Trump addressing Parliament during his state visit.

Bercow said he would not have supported Trump speaking in Westminster Hall before the president's executive order on immigration was put into place. And following the imposition of the order, Bercow said he was "even more strongly opposed" to Trump speaking.

"I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons," he said.

Read his full remarks below, as reported by The Guardian.

What I will say is this. An address by a foreign leader to both House of Parliament is not an automatic right. It is an earned honor. Moreover, there are many precedents for state visits to take place to our country which do not include an address to both Houses of Parliament. That’s the first point.

In relation to Westminster Hall, there are three key holder to Westminster Hall: the speaker of the House of Commons, the speaker of the House of Lords and the lord great chamberlain. Ordinarily we are able to work by consensus and the hall would be used for a purpose such as an address or another purpose by agreement of the three key holders.

I must say to the honorable gentleman, to all who signed his early day motion and to others with strong views about this matter on either side of the argument, that before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.

So far as the Royal Gallery is concerned, and again I operate on advice, I do not perhaps have as strong a say in that matter. It is in a different part of the building, although customarily an invitation to a visiting leader to deliver an address there would be issued in the names of the two speakers. I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery.

And I conclude by saying to the honorable gentleman this. We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned, I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.

