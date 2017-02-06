Actor/comedian Ricky Gervais attends TimesTalks held at TheTimesCenter on January 31, 2017 in New York City.

Ricky Gervais Just Joined in With J.K. Rowling to Mock Trump

Continuing her now frequent practice of criticizing President Donald Trump on Twitter, J.K. Rowling didn't hesitate to share her thoughts on the President's most recent tweet spree , much to the delight of fellow English celebrity, comedian Ricky Gervais.

Responding to a Monday morning tweet in which Trump said that any polls showing Americans were not in favor of his travel ban for seven majority-Muslim countries were "fake news," the Harry Potter author wrote, "Can you imagine the number of mirrors this man must have smashed?"

The quip prompted a quick reaction from Gervais, who apparently enjoyed her joke. "Hahaha," the former David Brent: Life on the Road star replied shortly after delivering his own one-liner: "Any tweets that don't agree with my tweets are FAKE NEWS!"

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Can you imagine the number of mirrors this man must have smashed? https://t.co/TPS8XDuAmm - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2017