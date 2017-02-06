Super Bowl 2017Patriots Player Speaks Out Against Trump: 'America Was Built on Inclusiveness'
Entertainment

Watch Drake Speak Out Against Trump At Concert

Cady Lang
10:43 PM UTC

President Donald Trump might like "Hotline Bling," but that doesn't mean that the feeling is mutual, which was apparent after a London concert for Drake's Boy Meets World Tour.

In between songs during the performance, Drake made no effort to hide his political opinions; although he didn't specifically name Donald Trump.

“People trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other," he said. " So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races, all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music. And I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for one second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your mothaf--kin mind. It’s on us to keep this s--t together. F—k that man!”

Watch the full clip below.

