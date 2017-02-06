animalsThe Government Purged Animal Welfare Data. Now the Humane Society Is Threatening to Sue
Two dogs, rescued from a puppy mill, huddle up in their cage in the back of a truck on Feb. 2, 2013.
Celebrities Attend The Wimbledon Championships
Greece Refugees
Donald Trump
This Hysterical Kid Is All of Us When We Lose Internet Access

Raisa Bruner
6:30 PM UTC

Modern technology: it giveth, and when it doesn't work, it taketh all joy away. This video clip of a young boy suffering the severe, hysteria-inducing pangs of internet withdrawal is far too relatable for anyone who has similarly experienced the unfair disappearance of fickle wifi access beyond our control.

Uploaded by his father to YouTube Monday, the clip shows the kid in the throes of a full meltdown when he's not able to watch his favorite Transformers scenes. According to the description, the father and son were staying at a Holiday Inn Express when the wifi credentials changed, making the internet unreachable. Watch—and feel the universal power of technology-related helpless rage—above.

