Wearable tech aims to reach new heights with a collaboration between Google and H&M Group's digital fashion house, Ivyrevel.

In a video titled "Coded Couture," the two companies explain how they're pairing up to create an Android app that will track and collect personal information about its users. Using the personal data from the app, Ivyrevel will create a custom "data dress" that users can buy for $99, according to the video. The app, which uses on Google's Awareness API and sensors, will be able to tell where users go and the exact weather where they live, among other things; this information will affect how the dress wears on you for every occasion.

While the app is currently in a closed alpha stage, it will be launching in beta later this year.

Learn more about the future of fashion and technology by watching Google and Ivyrevel's video below.