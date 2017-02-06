Super Bowl 2017Patriots Player Speaks Out Against Trump: 'America Was Built on Inclusiveness'
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LI Preview - Patriots Press Conference
democratsThis Democratic Congresswoman Keeps Bringing Up Impeachment
Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats Discuss Trump's "Anti-Worker Agenda"
Middle EastIsraeli Parliament Retroactively Legalizes Thousands of West Bank Settlements
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, heavy machinery work at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel. Israel’s prime minister is moving ahead with a contentious law that would legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank, despite questions about the bill’s legality and a warning from the White House that settlement construction “may not be helpful.” (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
Video GamesThe 8 Most Interesting Things Nintendo Told Us About Switch
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
google-ivyrevel-hm-wearable-tech-dress
(Credit: Google and Ivyrevel)
fashion

Apparently This App Will Create a Custom Dress Based on Your Personality

Cady Lang
9:51 PM UTC

Wearable tech aims to reach new heights with a collaboration between Google and H&M Group's digital fashion house, Ivyrevel.

In a video titled "Coded Couture," the two companies explain how they're pairing up to create an Android app that will track and collect personal information about its users. Using the personal data from the app, Ivyrevel will create a custom "data dress" that users can buy for $99, according to the video. The app, which uses on Google's Awareness API and sensors, will be able to tell where users go and the exact weather where they live, among other things; this information will affect how the dress wears on you for every occasion.

While the app is currently in a closed alpha stage, it will be launching in beta later this year.

Learn more about the future of fashion and technology by watching Google and Ivyrevel's video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME