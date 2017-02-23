Portraits of of Protest From the 1957 Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom

the morning briefThe Morning Brief: CPAC, Transgender Students and NASA's Exoplanet Discovery
This illustration shows the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets as they might look as viewed from Earth using a fictional, incredibly powerful telescope. The sizes and relative positions are correctly to scale: This is such a tiny planetary system that its sun, TRAP
ImmigrationImmigrants Are Changing Their Routines to Avoid Deportation Under President Trump
Protesters march in front of the federal courthouse, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seattle, where a hearing was held for Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Seattle-area man who was arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
EntertainmentSeth Meyers Takes ‘A Closer Look’ at President Trump’s Border Wall
seth meyers a closer look donald trump wall immigration
InstagramHow These 6 Instagram Photographers Got a Million Followers
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
VIEW GALLERY | 23 PHOTOS
Rallying point for Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom, 1957.Paul Schutzer—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Faces from MLK's Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in Washington D.C., 1957.
Rallying point for Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom, 1957.
Paul Schutzer—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 23
Civil Rights

Portraits of of Protest From the 1957 Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
2:00 PM UTC

On May 17, 1957, on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court's epoch-making decision in the Brown v. Board of Education desegregation case, thousands of people traveled to Washington, D.C. — not for a visit, but for a pilgrimage. The reason for the gathering, in short, was that the milestone court decision had not yet translated to real integration.

"The camera of Paul Schutzer caught these faces in a crowd of 15,000 people who assembled in Washington from 30 different states on a mass 'prayer pilgrimage for freedom,'" LIFE Magazine noted in its June 3, 1957, issue. "The pilgrimage, on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court's segregation decision, was planned to urge the President, Congress and both political parties to make the court's decision a reality." (The actual number of participants may have been significantly higher.) This Black History Month, LIFE revisits Schutzer's striking images, seen here — many of which were not published as part of the magazine's coverage of the event.

The most important of the day's speeches, the brief write-up continued, was by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who asked those in attendance to work unrelentingly but for the goal of voting rights and true equality. In an oration that would come to be known as the "Give Us the Ballot" speech, he affirmed the ways in which voting rights were essential to the goal of integration and freedom, and how important he believed it was to face without bitterness the work to be done:

We must never struggle with falsehood, hate, or malice. We must never become bitter. I know how we feel sometime. There is the danger that those of us who have been forced so long to stand amid the tragic midnight of oppression — those of us who have been trampled over, those of us who have been kicked about — there is the danger that we will become bitter. But if we will become bitter and indulge in hate campaigns, the old, the new order which is emerging will be nothing but a duplication of the old order... We must meet hate with love.

The portraits captured by Schutzer that day were more than an attendance list, the magazine pointed out: they were a visual reflection of the spirit of King's plea "in the expressions of the pilgrims listening, with prayerful intensity, to the exhortations."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME