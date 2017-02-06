celebritiesThe Internet Couldn't Get Enough of This Photo of Simone Biles and Shaq
politics

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Responds to Melissa McCarthy's SNL Impression

Madeline Farber
3:55 PM UTC

Sean Spicer, President Trump's press secretary, thinks Melissa McCarthy could "dial it back" a bit.

In a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend, McCarthy pretended to be Spicer during a White House press briefing, portraying him as an angry, gum-chewing spokesman who bullies reporters.

Spicer responded to the skit during the Super Bowl on Sunday. He told Extra that he thought it was a "really funny show," but McCarthy could "dial it bak" a bit, adding that "she needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there."

Spicer first heard about the skit on Sunday morning, according to Extra, and was bombarded with text messages — so much so that he thought there was a "national emergency," Extra reports.

As for Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Trump, Spicer had a more serious response.

"Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean," Spicer told Extra.

Trump has repeatedly called out Baldwin's portrayal of him. In mid-January, the President tweeted that Saturday Night Live is the "worst of NBC."

