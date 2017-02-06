EntertainmentHere Are the Most Hilarious Memes of Lady Gaga's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Performance
celebrities

The Internet Couldn't Get Enough of This Photo of Simone Biles and Shaq

Raisa Bruner
4:37 PM UTC

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is 4'9". NBA legend and noted Beyoncé fan Shaquille O'Neal is 7'1". When both rock-star athletes attended Sunday's Super Bowl LI, they had a chance encounter that would test our understanding of the boundaries of human genetic variation.

In a photo that Biles tweeted out after meeting the basketball player, the height difference becomes more eye-popping than ever. (To note: Biles is even wearing heels.) Plenty of people had something to say about the photo, too.

This isn't the first time Biles has been stacked up against some super tall acquaintances; she had plenty of opportunities to make a point about the different shapes and sizes that athletes come in during the Rio Olympics. And while she once seemed like a starstruck fan of other celebrities herself, she's clearly become comfortable hanging out with her peers these days.

