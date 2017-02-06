celebritiesThe Internet Couldn't Get Enough of This Photo of Simone Biles and Shaq
Entertainment

Here Are the Most Hilarious Memes of Lady Gaga's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Cady Lang
4:20 PM UTC

Lady Gaga's epic halftime performance during Super Bowl LI not only provided some excellent game time entertainment but also endless fodder for memes.

The Internet couldn't get enough of Gaga and it's not hard to see why, considering her grandiose entrance and mid-air, acrobatic feats. As expected many of Gaga's performance highlights, especially her dramatic jumps, became instant memes, drawing parallels to everything in pop culture from Sponge Bob Squarepants to the Simpsons.

See the best memes of Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl below.

Many people noted the similarity between Gaga's glam rock performance and a scene from Sponge Bob Squarepants.

Some thought that her descent bore an uncanny similarity to wrestler Sting.

And others posited that her final jump was not unlike Natalie Portman's in Black Swan.

Many emphatically insisted that the Simpsons had predicted exactly what the Lady Gaga halftime show would look like years earlier.

Some felt that Lady Gaga's acrobatic feats were apt metaphors for their interpersonal communication.

