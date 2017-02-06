Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

See the Hilarious Moment Tom Brady Realized His Game Jersey May Have Been Stolen

Following the New England Patriots historic victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, Tom Brady was in for a disappointing surprise. When the star quarterback returned to his team's locker room at NRG stadium, he quickly realized that his game-worn jersey was no longer in his possession.

After an extensive search for the jersey, Brady came to the conclusion that it had probably been stolen and joked that it would end up being sold on the Internet. "If anyone sees on eBay , a jersey for sale...," he said.

Pats' owner Robert Kraft agreed with the MVP. "You better look online," he told Brady.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw - Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

However, according to TMZ Sports , the jersey wasn't actually stolen, but had been locked away by an equipment manager to keep it safe.