EntertainmentHere Are the Most Hilarious Memes of Lady Gaga's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
politicsWhat to Know About the 1952 Law Invoked by President Trump’s Immigration Order
Deported Group Waves Goodbye to the Statue of Liberty
politicsWhite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Responds to Melissa McCarthy's SNL Impression
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily News Briefing
Diet/Nutrition10 Easy Ways To Slash Calories
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, whole wheat pasta
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after winning Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Super Bowl 2017

See the Hilarious Moment Tom Brady Realized His Game Jersey May Have Been Stolen

Megan McCluskey
3:54 PM UTC

Following the New England Patriots historic victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, Tom Brady was in for a disappointing surprise. When the star quarterback returned to his team's locker room at NRG stadium, he quickly realized that his game-worn jersey was no longer in his possession.

After an extensive search for the jersey, Brady came to the conclusion that it had probably been stolen and joked that it would end up being sold on the Internet. "If anyone sees on eBay, a jersey for sale...," he said.

Pats' owner Robert Kraft agreed with the MVP. "You better look online," he told Brady.

However, according to TMZ Sports, the jersey wasn't actually stolen, but had been locked away by an equipment manager to keep it safe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME