The writing staff at The Simpsons must be made up of psychics. The long-running Fox TV show has predicted everything from the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in economics to Donald Trump’s presidency and now they have one more eerily accurate prediction under their belt—Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half time show.

In her appearance in Super Bowl LI’s Pepsi Half Time Show , Lady Gaga descended from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium and Simpsons’ fans on Twitter were quick to point out the similarities between the stunt and a 2012 Simpsons episode.

In the episode, titled “Lisa Goes Gaga”, the singer puts on a show in Springfield, flying through the air on wires in a wild outfit, just as she did during the Super Bowl. The only thing missing was a fire-shooting brassiere, but perhaps Gaga is saving that for the next Super Bowl appearance.

