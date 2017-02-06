ScienceWatch a Meteor Streak Across the Sky in the Midwest
Midwest Meteor
PoliticsWhat President Trump's Russia Comment Means
Capitol
InnovationHow to Make Football Safer for Kids
Making a tackle during a Pop Warner football game
PoliticsWatch Live: President Trump Addresses MacDill Air Force Base
Donald Trump Spends The Weekend In Palm Beach
Television

The Simpsons Totally Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Melissa Locker
4:52 PM UTC

The writing staff at The Simpsons must be made up of psychics. The long-running Fox TV show has predicted everything from the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in economics to Donald Trump’s presidency and now they have one more eerily accurate prediction under their belt—Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half time show.

In her appearance in Super Bowl LI’s Pepsi Half Time Show, Lady Gaga descended from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium and Simpsons’ fans on Twitter were quick to point out the similarities between the stunt and a 2012 Simpsons episode.

In the episode, titled “Lisa Goes Gaga”, the singer puts on a show in Springfield, flying through the air on wires in a wild outfit, just as she did during the Super Bowl. The only thing missing was a fire-shooting brassiere, but perhaps Gaga is saving that for the next Super Bowl appearance.

[H/T Huffington Post]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME