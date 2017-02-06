ScienceWatch a Meteor Streak Across the Sky in the Midwest
Innovation

How to Make Football Safer for Kids

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. These changes might make football safer for kids to play.

By Andy Uhler at Marketplace

2. Could a night under the stars reset your sleep schedule?

By Rachel Feltman in Popular Science

3. What if a microbe — not your good nature — made you more altruistic?

By Lisa Zyga in Phys.org

4. The days of waiting 24 hours or longer for bacteria test results are almost over.

By Michigan State University

5. The biggest challenge facing self-driving cars? Bikes.

By Peter Fairley at IEEE Spectrum

