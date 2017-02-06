EntertainmentHere Are the Most Hilarious Memes of Lady Gaga's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Performance
U.S.

Florida Girl Accidentally Shot and Killed by 8-year-old Brother

Julia Zorthian
3:17 PM UTC

A Florida girl, 5, was accidentally shot and killed by her 8-year-old brother in Jackson, Fla. on Saturday, according to reports.

The children, along with their 4-year-old neighbor, were alone in an apartment after their parents left to go to the store, the AP reports. During that time, the 8-year-old fired a single shot that killed his sister and gave their neighbor non-life-threatening injuries. The girl died at the scene, where emergency personnel had tried to save her, said Jacksonville Sheriff Office Chief Chris Butler.

Butler believes that the mother's boyfriend Maurice Antonio Mobley, 34, brought the gun into the residence. Mobley turned himself into the police when he was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Florida Times-Union reports.

According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, the state Department of Children and Families has been notified of what Butler described as "a tragic, unfortunate accidental shooting." He also said a therapist is set to meet with the 8-year-old boy.

