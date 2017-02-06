Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Albion for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets on July 14, 2006 in Greenwich, London, England.

Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Albion for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets on July 14, 2006 in Greenwich, London, England. Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library—Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on the Throne, in 65 Numbers

Feb. 6 marks Queen Elizabeth II 's sapphire jubilee, marking the first time a British monarch has celebrated a 65-year reign.

The Queen, who is the world's longest-reigning monarch , plans to celebrate the historic anniversary in private, at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, east of the U.K., while royal gun salutes will commemorate the occasion across London. Here, a look at her 23,742 days on the throne in 65 numbers:

1

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee

1.3 million

The number of people who signed a petition calling for President Donald Trump's state visit to be cancelled " to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth "

1.38 million

The number of followers, in millions, of a parody Twitter account of the Queen's

2

The Queen owns two Corgis (Holly and Willow). She also has two Dorgis (Vulcan and Candy), which are a cross between a corgi and a dachshund

2.2 billion

The number of people that live in a Commonwealth country (a group of 52 nations, of which 16 have the Queen as Head of State), across all six continents

2.75 million

The number of followers that the Royal Family's official Twitter account has

3

The number of the Queen's children who have been divorced

4

The Queen has four children in total: Charles, Anne, Edward and Andrew

5

The value in pounds of a coin minted this year to celebrate the Queen's anniversary. The equivalent in U.S. dollars would be $6.24

5.4

The number of feet and inches tall that the Queen is

6

In 1981, a teenager was arrested for firing six blank cartridges at the Queen as she rode on horseback before the Trooping the Colour ceremony

8

The number of grandchildren that the Queen has: Peter, Zara, William, Harry, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise and James

11

The number of choral anthems commissioned for a choir-book to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012

12

The number of U.S. presidents the Queen has met with over the years

13

The number of U.K. prime ministers who have held office since the start of the Queen's reign. The first was Winston Churchill (1951-55), the latest is Theresa May

14

The age the Queen was when she made her first radio broadcast

15

The number of Commonwealth nations, excluding the U.K., that share Queen Elizabeth II as their Head of State. Each of these nations are governed separately

16

The age of the Queen when she registered with the Labour Exchange, a British employment agency, as Princess Elizabeth

21

The age that the Queen was when she married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947

23

The number of waxworks of the Queen that have been showcased by Madame Tussauds over the years

25

The age the Queen was when she acceded to the throne in 1952

27 million

Roughly the number of people who watched the Queen’s coronation on TV in 1952

28 million

The number of people who tuned onto the BBC at 3pm in 1980 to listen to the Queen's annual Christmas message - a record

29

The date in May 1926 that she was christened in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace

30

The number of the Queen's godchildren

31

The number of years ago that the Queen became the first British monarch to visit China, in 1986

33

The length of time the Queen did not visit Wimbledon from the 1970s until quite recently. In 2010, she made her first visit to Wimbledon since 1977, for an Andy Murray match

39 million

The estimated value , in dollars, of the Queen's jewellery, sapphires and all

40

The Queen is the 40th monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England

41

The number of guns used for a salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London's Green Park on Feb. 6 at 12pm local time to celebrate the Sapphire Jubilee

63

The number of official speeches the Queen has delivered at the opening of the U.K. Parliament

65

On Feb. 6, the anniversary of the day she became Queen, Elizabeth II will have reigned for 65 years

70

The number of years that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been married

72

The number of years ago that the Queen learned to drive

75

The estimated percentage of Australia that managed to see the Queen when she toured the country in 1953

77

The age of Queen Victoria when she became the last and only other British monarch to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee (60 years), in 1897. She died four years later.

83

The number of public engagements the Queen undertook on her Diamond Jubilee U.K. regional tour in 2012

85

The number of years ago that the first Royal Christmas address was made. The 1932 speech was written by Rudyard Kipling and delivered by the Queen's grandfather, King George V

89

The number of horses that will pull six First World War-era field guns into position in Green Park to mark the Sapphire Jubilee on Feb. 6

90

The Queen's age

96

The number of rubies in the Queen’s Burmese tiara

100

The estimated number of outfits the monarch took on her first Commonwealth tour

101

The age that the Queen's mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, died at in 2002

117

The number of countries the Queen has visited on official royal tours - despite allegedly not owning a passport

130 million

The reported cost, in dollars, of Netflix’s series The Crown , which tells the Queen's story beginning with her marriage

187.25

The amount, in dollars, that people paid for tickets for a picnic lunch held to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday in June 2016. There were torrential downpours that day

237

The number of roads in the U.K. named after the Queen

302

The Queen's ranking in the list of richest people in the U.K. by the Sunday Times newspaper

314

The number of years ago that the core of Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official London residence was built. It was originally designed to be the country home of the Conservative Party politician and poet John Sheffield

425 million

The monarch’s estimated net worth, in dollars

457 million

The amount, in dollars, that is estimated to be spent on a Buckingham Palace refurbishment program that will last 10 years

550

The estimated number of horses that performed for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee pageant in 2012

656

The average number of words in the Queen's annual Christmas message

775

The number of rooms in Buckingham Palace

2,868

The number of diamonds in the Imperial state crown

5,000

The number of breeding pairs of mute swans in Britain that are officially owned by the Queen

7,000

The estimated number of telephone calls that Buckingham Palace receives per week

10,000

The number of guests at the street party that was held for the monarch’s 90th birthday

17, 420

The number of pieces of mail the Queen received during the week of her 90th birthday

23,742

The number of days that the Queen has spent on the throne, from Feb. 6, 2017

50,000

The number of guests, on average, that are invited every year to garden parties, dinners and other events hosted by the Queen

90,000

Approximately the number of Christmas puddings the Queen has given out to staff , continuing the custom of King George V and King George VI

170,000

Roughly the number of telegrams the Queen has sent to centenarians in the U.K. and Commonwealth.

230,873

The Queen’s designated number in the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service, which she joined during World War Two

249,500

The amount, in dollars, that the Queen sued The Sun newspaper for after it published a leaked copy of her Christmas broadcast in 1992