republicansProtesters at Town Hall Meetings Helped Make Obamacare Unpopular. Now They're Against Repeal
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., participates in the news conference with the Republican members of the California congressional delegation to discuss California water legislation in the Capitol on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.
U.S.Florida Girl Accidentally Shot and Killed by 8-year-old Brother
Maurice Antonio Mobley
DronesHere's How Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Drones Worked
Intel Shooting Star Drones
awardsEverything You Need to Know About the 2017 Grammys
Grammys
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ronald Martinez—Getty Images
celebrities

Here's How Celebrities Celebrated Super Bowl Sunday

Cady Lang
3:15 PM UTC

Whether you were rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI, or you were just there for the wings and Lady Gaga's epic halftime performance, there was one thing that everyone could agree on and that's that football is truly America's favorite pasttime.

This year's epic Super Bowl showdown brought out the fierce loyalties of Patriots and Falcons fans and celebrities were no exception. From Mark Wahlberg's family affair to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen noshing on game day snacks, celebrities were more than ready to get down for the Super Bowl.

Thankfully for us, they thoughtfully documented it all on social media — see the best celebrity Super Bowl celebrations below.

Ludacris and Andre 3000 couldn't have been more excited for their beloved Falcons.

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks #riseup

A photo posted by @ludacris on

Chrissy Teigen was more excited about the Super Bowl snacks than the game itself.

Usher told fans that he had been waiting for the Falcons' moment since he was five years old.

Donatella Versace and her muse Lady Gaga hung out before the halftime show; Versace provided the wardrobe for Gaga's epic performance.

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

2 Chainz and Usher hit up the sidelines before the game.

Great game @atlantafalcons me and my atown Patna @usher was there for the best game ever , hopefully next year

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Migos gave a motivational speech to the Falcons before the game.

Chris Evans took to Twitter (and his caps lock) to share his excitement about the outcome of the game.

Gisele Bündchen and her daughter were Tom Brady's biggest fans during the game.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

T.I., Young Jeezy, and Ludacris showed off their ATL pride in Houston.

Luke Bryan was stoked to perform at the game.

It's almost game time. #SuperBowl

A photo posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

While Lady Gaga fully embraced the sports aspect by warming up in her own custom football gear.

Warming up 🤘🎤🏈

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

Mark Wahlberg's Patriot fandom is a family affair.

What a game! 🏆 #Patriots

A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

Win or lose, it was a good weekend for Gucci Mane.

#OneHelluvaWeekend!!!

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Lil Yachty met his heroes when Outkast was reunited at the game.

atlanta

A photo posted by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on

Ellen DeGeneres congratulated both teams on a game well-played.

It was all celebrations for Jenny McCarthy's house after the Patriots' win.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME