Here's How Celebrities Celebrated Super Bowl Sunday

Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ronald Martinez—Getty Images

Whether you were rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI, or you were just there for the wings and Lady Gaga's epic halftime performance , there was one thing that everyone could agree on and that's that football is truly America's favorite pasttime .

This year's epic Super Bowl showdown brought out the fierce loyalties of Patriots and Falcons fans and celebrities were no exception. From Mark Wahlberg's family affair to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen noshing on game day snacks, celebrities were more than ready to get down for the Super Bowl.

Thankfully for us, they thoughtfully documented it all on social media — see the best celebrity Super Bowl celebrations below.

Ludacris and Andre 3000 couldn't have been more excited for their beloved Falcons.

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks #riseup A photo posted by @ludacris on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Chrissy Teigen was more excited about the Super Bowl snacks than the game itself.

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Usher told fans that he had been waiting for the Falcons' moment since he was five years old.

.@Usher's been waiting for this since he was 5 years old...



Almost time... #SB51 pic.twitter.com/aBPpg5kWe7 - NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017

Donatella Versace and her muse Lady Gaga hung out before the halftime show; Versace provided the wardrobe for Gaga's epic performance.

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

2 Chainz and Usher hit up the sidelines before the game.

Great game @atlantafalcons me and my atown Patna @usher was there for the best game ever , hopefully next year A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Migos gave a motivational speech to the Falcons before the game.

Chris Evans took to Twitter (and his caps lock) to share his excitement about the outcome of the game.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

Gisele Bündchen and her daughter were Tom Brady's biggest fans during the game.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

T.I., Young Jeezy, and Ludacris showed off their ATL pride in Houston.

Luke Bryan was stoked to perform at the game.

It's almost game time. #SuperBowl A photo posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

While Lady Gaga fully embraced the sports aspect by warming up in her own custom football gear.

Warming up 🤘🎤🏈 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Mark Wahlberg's Patriot fandom is a family affair.

What a game! 🏆 #Patriots A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Win or lose, it was a good weekend for Gucci Mane.

#OneHelluvaWeekend!!! A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

Lil Yachty met his heroes when Outkast was reunited at the game.

atlanta A photo posted by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Ellen DeGeneres congratulated both teams on a game well-played.

That comeback was crazier than a movie. Congrats to both teams on an amazing game. Unreal. #SuperBowl - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017

It was all celebrations for Jenny McCarthy's house after the Patriots' win.