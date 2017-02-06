ImmigrationThe White House Is Confident Trump's Travel Ban Will be Restored
Television

Watch Lady Gaga's Full Super Bowl Performance

Nash Jenkins
9:25 AM UTC

For more than a few people who tuned into Sunday night's Super Bowl, the halftime performance was more exciting than the football.

This is because Lady Gaga, who headlined the event, by all accounts stole the show, delivering what many have called the best halftime show in the history of the Super Bowl. (It's worth noting that many have said the same thing about the game.)

If you missed it, the NFL has tweeted a video of the performance in its entirety.

Go on, make your Monday morning a little bit better.

