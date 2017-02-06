President Donald Trump waves to supporters after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport for a visit to his Mar-a-Lago Resort for the weekend on February 3, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida.

NATO Leaders Will Meet With Trump in May

NATO leaders will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Europe in May, Washington says.

The meeting was agreed to in a Sunday call between Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Reuters. The news agency cited a statement from the White House which said that the two men "discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments."

Trump has previously said that he wants American's allies to pay more of the costs of their defense.

Stoltenberg and Trump also discussed the situation in Ukraine, where according to Reuters more than 40 people have been killed in renewed clashes.

