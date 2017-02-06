NATONATO Leaders Will Meet With Trump in May
Donald Trump Spends The Weekend In Palm Beach
TelevisionStranger Things: Watch the Full Super Bowl Ad Here
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
TelevisionA Dig at Trump? Super Bowl Ad Warns of ‘4 Years of Awful Hair’
Donald Trump Campaigns In Western Iowa Day Before State's Caucus
FranceFrench Far-Right Candidate Marine Le Pen Launches Presidential Campaign by Blasting Globalization
France Election
NFL: Super Bowl LI-New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 Bob Donnan—USA Today Sports/Reuters
celebrities

Gisele Bündchen Lost Her Mind When Husband Tom Brady Won His 5th Super Bowl With the Patriots

Alex Heigl / People
5:44 AM UTC

The Patriots came back from a record-breaking deficit in overtime to win a historic Super Bowl on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, was very happy about this — very happy.

The Brazilian native could be seen going crazy from the stands as her husband led his team to the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history.

Though she’d been tweeting throughout the game …

… and had posted Instagrams prior …

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJH3CkDveY/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=7

… it was her selfie-taking immediately after the win — while sitting next to son Benjamin — that had fans at home watching.

https://peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/gisele-superbowl-reaction.jpg?w=1242

She immediately Snapchatted a shot of the stadium as well.

https://peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/gisele-bundchen-superbowl1.jpg?w=4055

After the game, Brady knelt down and cried, and later hugged his family and held his daughter after he received the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“They’re all happy,” Brady said of his family’s reaction to the win. “There’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME