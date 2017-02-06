Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017

Gisele Bündchen Lost Her Mind When Husband Tom Brady Won His 5th Super Bowl With the Patriots

The Patriots came back from a record-breaking deficit in overtime to win a historic Super Bowl on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen , was very happy about this — very happy.

The Brazilian native could be seen going crazy from the stands as her husband led his team to the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history.

Though she’d been tweeting throughout the game …

Yeah!!!!!!! Let's do it!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 - Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 6, 2017

… and had posted Instagrams prior …

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

… it was her selfie-taking immediately after the win — while sitting next to son Benjamin — that had fans at home watching.

She immediately Snapchatted a shot of the stadium as well.

After the game, Brady knelt down and cried, and later hugged his family and held his daughter after he received the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“They’re all happy,” Brady said of his family’s reaction to the win. “There’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”

