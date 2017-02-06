Did a hair product company just deliver the ultimate dig to President Donald Trump ?

In It’s a 10 ' s Super Bowl commercial featuring a montage of people with unique hairstyles, the narrator begins by saying: “America, we’re in for four years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” The ad then shows a variety of people and their hairstyles, as the narrator implores each of them to do their part in a fight for “good hair.”

President Trump, who reportedly takes a prostate-related drug intended to stimulate hair growth and has been widely mocked for his hair, took office of Jan. 20 for his four-year term as president.

The 30-second spot ends with another envelope-pushing statement: “Let’s make sure these next four years are ‘It’s 10 years.’ Do your part.”

The moment we've been waiting for all night! Our big #SuperBowl debut: https://t.co/N2WFpx8vct. First 50 RTs win a special prize. US only - It's a 10 Haircare (@Itsa10Haircare) February 6, 2017

Some social media users loved the bit.

@Itsa10Haircare That was freaking HILARIOUS! And very important. Thank you for addressing a major concern facing the nation. - Author Jessica Park (@JessicaPark24) February 6, 2017

@Itsa10Haircare @YouTube that was the best low blow gahaha - Marketing Mastermind (@sweeney_mae) February 6, 2017

While others didn’t take fondly to the subtle political message, threatening to boycott the company.

@Itsa10Haircare It's a 2. Total garbage commercial. Smart companies stay away from a political opinion. - Zach Vance (@PhillipFour13) February 6, 2017

It’s a 10 wasn’t the only Super Bowl ad that waded into politics — 84 Lumber’s contribution to Commercial Bowl LI was a 90-second spot that depicted a Mexican mother-daughter duo setting off on the perilous journey across the border to the United States.

This article originally appeared on People.com