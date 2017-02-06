FranceFrench Far-Right Candidate Marine Le Pen Launches Presidential Campaign By Blasting Globalization
France Election
FootballNew England Patriots Win the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
AdvertisingThe 10 Super Bowl Ads You Need To Watch
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
ImmigrationTravelers Arrive in the U.S. to Hugs and Tears After the Lifting of Trump's Immigration Ban
Trump Travel Ban New York
Television

A Dig at Trump? Super Bowl Ad Warns of ‘4 Years of Awful Hair’

Rose Minutaglio / People
4:13 AM UTC

Did a hair product company just deliver the ultimate dig to President Donald Trump?

In It’s a 10' s Super Bowl commercial featuring a montage of people with unique hairstyles, the narrator begins by saying: “America, we’re in for four years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” The ad then shows a variety of people and their hairstyles, as the narrator implores each of them to do their part in a fight for “good hair.”

President Trump, who reportedly takes a prostate-related drug intended to stimulate hair growth and has been widely mocked for his hair, took office of Jan. 20 for his four-year term as president.

The 30-second spot ends with another envelope-pushing statement: “Let’s make sure these next four years are ‘It’s 10 years.’ Do your part.”

Some social media users loved the bit.

While others didn’t take fondly to the subtle political message, threatening to boycott the company.

It’s a 10 wasn’t the only Super Bowl ad that waded into politics — 84 Lumber’s contribution to Commercial Bowl LI was a 90-second spot that depicted a Mexican mother-daughter duo setting off on the perilous journey across the border to the United States.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME