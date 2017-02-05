Stranger Things: Watch the Full Super Bowl Ad Here

Start toasting those Eggos! Viewers got their first look during the Super Bowl of the highly anticipated next installment of Netflix’s Stranger Things . What at first it seemed like an old school ad for the waffle brand (Eleven’s favorite snack) then dissolved into a series of quick images.

While this ad is just a tease, EW does have some exclusive info to share. “In season 1, Will is in danger,” explains Matt Duffer, who co-created Things with his brother Ross. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

Buckle up, Hawkins, Indiana.

For more exclusive info on Stranger Things , check out EW.com this week.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly .