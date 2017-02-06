CrimeHeather Mack Claims Her Former Boyfriend Is Innocent in Mother’s Murder
Heather Mack, from Chicago, Ill., holds her baby inside a cell before her trial at Denpasar's district court in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Mack, 19, and Tommy Schaefer, 21, are being tried separately by Denpasar District Court on a charge of premeditated murder for the death of Sheila von Wiese-Mack at a hotel last August. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Iran's Komeil Nemat Ghasemi (blue) wrestles with USA's Tervel Ivaylov Dlagnev in their men's 125kg freestyle semi-final match on August 20, 2016, during the wrestling event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro. / AFP / Jack GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on the Constitution, role of the judiciary and the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The event was hosted by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
A woman holds cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.  Kevin C. Cox—Getty Images
Television

Lady Gaga Actually Flew During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nash Jenkins
1:38 AM UTC

The halftime show during Sunday night's Super Bowl began innocently enough: Lady Gaga, who headlined the event, stood atop a building and sang a mashup of various American patriotic hymns against a backdrop of twinkling red, white and blue star-like lights.

But then she jumped off the platform and actually flew down to the main stage, suspended by nothing more than two cords as she descended, appearing to attempt to twerk (or something like it) in midair.

People were understandably very excited by this.

Follow TIME