pramoedya-ananta-toers-92nd-birthday-5677338286096384-hp2x-2
Google Doodle depicting Indonesian writer and activist Pramoedya Ananta Toer
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Honors Indonesian Writer and Patriot Pramoedya Ananta Toer

Joseph Hincks
2:31 AM UTC

Google marked what would have been the 92nd birthday of Indonesian patriot Pramoedya Ananta Toer on Monday with a doodle depicting the long-incarcerated novelist hard at work at his typewriter.

Commonly known as 'Pramoedya', or just 'Pram,' the writer held a mirror to both Japanese and Dutch colonialism, Google writes. But his life, as well as his art, became a symbol of Indonesia's unbowed spirit.

A stenographer turned journalist who inherited political activism from his father, Pram was jailed by the Dutch for two years in 1947 for being "anti-colonial." While behind bars he penned his first novel, The Fugitive.

Pram was imprisoned again in 1969, this time by the ascendant Suharto regime for his alleged links to the communist party. While a prisoner on the island of Buru, he wrote his most famous work: the four-volume Buru Quartet. The Buru Quartet—about a Javanese boy named Minke in the last years of Dutch colonialism—began life as a tale Pram, initially denied paper and pens, would tell to his fellow prisoners. The makeshift scraps of paper it eventually came to be written on had to be smuggled out of jail by Pram's friend, a German priest.

Pram, who died in 2006 at the age of 81, never stopped struggling for the betterment of his country. "I am half blind and almost totally deaf, but I won't stop being angry because not many people are outraged enough at the state of Indonesia," he told AP two years earlier.

