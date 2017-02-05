Iran to Grant Visas to U.S. Wrestling Team, Reversing Previous Ban

Iran has said the U.S. wrestling team will be granted visas to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup, after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told the IRNA news agency.
The country reversed its previous decision to deny entry visas in response to Trump's order, which banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the court ruling, as well as requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling, also know as FILA, had prompted the country to let the U.S. wrestlers into the country.
The wrestling competition is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17.