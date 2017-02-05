Iran to Grant Visas to U.S. Wrestling Team, Reversing Previous Ban

Iran's Komeil Nemat Ghasemi (left) wrestles with USA's Tervel Ivaylov Dlagnev in their men's 125kg freestyle semi-final wrestling match during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 20, 2016.

Iran's Komeil Nemat Ghasemi (left) wrestles with USA's Tervel Ivaylov Dlagnev in their men's 125kg freestyle semi-final wrestling match during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 20, 2016. Jack Guez—AFP/Getty Images

Iran has said the U.S. wrestling team will be granted visas to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup, after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration , foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told the IRNA news agency.

The country reversed its previous decision to deny entry visas in response to Trump's order, which banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the court ruling, as well as requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling, also know as FILA, had prompted the country to let the U.S. wrestlers into the country.

Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA, US Wrestlers' visa will be granted - Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 5, 2017

The wrestling competition is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17.