White HouseMike Pence Was Asked If America is Morally Superior to Russia. He Wouldn't Give a Yes or No Answer
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on the Constitution, role of the judiciary and the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The event was hosted by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
RomaniaMassive Protests Stop Romanian Law That Would Have Eased Corruption Penalties
A woman holds cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
New YorkNew Yorkers Team Up to Remove Swastika Graffiti in Subway Car Using Hand Sanitizer
AsiaDozens Killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan Avalanches After Heavy Snowfall
Afghan youth shovel snow from the roof of houses in Kabul, Afghanistan February 5, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani - RTX2ZO83
Iran's Komeil Nemat Ghasemi (blue) wrestles with USA's Tervel Ivaylov Dlagnev in their men's 125kg freestyle semi-final match on August 20, 2016, during the wrestling event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro. / AFP / Jack GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Iran's Komeil Nemat Ghasemi (left) wrestles with USA's Tervel Ivaylov Dlagnev in their men's 125kg freestyle semi-final wrestling match during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 20, 2016. Jack Guez—AFP/Getty Images
Iran

Iran to Grant Visas to U.S. Wrestling Team, Reversing Previous Ban

Mahita Gajanan
8:09 PM UTC

Iran has said the U.S. wrestling team will be granted visas to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup, after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told the IRNA news agency.

The country reversed its previous decision to deny entry visas in response to Trump's order, which banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the court ruling, as well as requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling, also know as FILA, had prompted the country to let the U.S. wrestlers into the country.

The wrestling competition is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME