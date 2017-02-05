New Yorkers Team Up to Remove Swastika Graffiti in Subway Car Using Hand Sanitizer

New Yorkers riding the subway joined together on Saturday night to remove swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs written on advertisements and windows on the train car.

A Facebook post by Gregory Locke showing subway riders wiping away the Nazi symbolism with hand sanitizer and tissues went viral with nearly 400,000 likes by Sunday.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel," Locke wrote on Facebook. "Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

Even Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, weighed in after seeing the photos.

"We will not let hate win," she wrote on Twitter. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer."