TelevisionWatch Melissa McCarthy Play Sean Spicer for an SNL Press Conference
ImmigrationFederal Judge Denies President Trump's Appeal to Restore Travel Ban
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Super BowlSuper Bowl: One Photographer Remembers Where It All Began 50 Years Ago
SUPER BOWL I, Jan. 15, 1967Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles.
Donald TrumpProtesters at Historic Stonewall Inn Show LGBT Solidarity With Immigrants and Refugees
Protesters opposed to President Donald Trump's Immigration policy gather outside the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village bar where the gay rights movement was born, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. One week before, the president issued an executive order barring people from seven mostly Muslim countries from the U.S. A judge temporarily blocked the ban Friday, allowing travelers to enter. (Karen Ciaramella via AP)
President Putin meets with Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Ilyukhin
3020939 02/03/2017 February 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Ilyukhin. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via AP Alexei Druzhinin—Sputnik via AP
White House

President Trump Says He 'Respects' Vladimir Putin: 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'

Associated Press
2:57 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them.

"What do you think? Our country's so innocent," he told Fox's Bill O'Reilly in an excerpt released by the network. The president's interview was to air Sunday afternoon on the Super Bowl pregame show.

Trump has long expressed a wish for better ties with Moscow, praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in line for a makeover, even after U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to help Trump win against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Putin has called Trump a "very bright and talented man."

During Putin's years in power, a number of prominent Russian opposition figures and journalists have been killed.

In the interview, Trump says, "I do respect him," and then is asked why.

Related

President Trump Attends National Prayer Breakfast
White HousePresident Trump Attacks 'Ridiculous' Ruling Temporarily Blocking Immigration Ban
White House
President Trump Attacks 'Ridiculous' Ruling Temporarily Blocking Immigration Ban

"I respect a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world — that's a good thing," Trump said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. "Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

O'Reilly then said about Putin: "But he's a killer, though. Putin's a killer."

Trump responded: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

In the excerpt released by Fox, Trump did not cite specific U.S actions. It was not clear whether he expanded on the comment or added context later in the interview.

The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, distanced himself from the president.

"Putin's a former KGB agent. He's a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections. And no, I don't think there's any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does," McConnell told CNN's "State of the Union."

While saying he would not critique "every utterance" by Trump, McConnell said he thinks "America's exceptional, America is different, we don't operate in any way the way the Russians do. I think there's a clear distinction here that all Americans understand, and no, I would not have characterized it that way."

"I obviously don't see this issue the same way he does."

The Trump administration on Thursday revised recent U.S. sanctions that had unintentionally prevented American companies from exporting certain consumer electronic products to Russia. The change allows companies to deal with Russia's security service, which licenses such exports under Russian law.

The products were not intended to be covered by the sanctions the Obama administration imposed on Dec. 29 after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the presidential election. The White House denied it was easing sanctions.

Also last week, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine and warned Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.

But she tempered her criticism, saying it was "unfortunate" that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance at the U.N. Security Council.

"We do want to better our relations with Russia," Haley said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME