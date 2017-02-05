ImmigrationFederal Judge Denies President Trump's Appeal to Restore Travel Ban
Television

Watch Melissa McCarthy Play Sean Spicer for an SNL Press Conference

Mahita Gajanan
2:41 PM UTC

Melissa McCarthy crashed Saturday Night Live to debut her impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer during a fiery press briefing.

Donning a boxy suit and a wig of thinning blond hair, McCarthy came out as Spicer to swallow gum and yell at the media, telling the White House press corps she was "apologizing, on behalf of you, to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks."

"And that apology is not accepted," she said.

As Spicer, McCarthy grew increasingly frustrated at reporters' questions. When Bobby Moynihan, playing a New York Times reporter, asked about President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, she flew into a rage over the word "ban," recalling Spicer's real-life blasting to journalists over the term.

"It's not a ban," she said. "The travel ban is not a ban, which makes it not a ban."

When the reporter pointed out that Trump has called the order a "ban," McCarthy said: "You just said that. He’s quoting you. It’s your words. He’s using your words, when you use the words and he uses them back, it’s circular using of the word and that’s from you."

Watch the sketch above.

Follow TIME