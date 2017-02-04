Supreme CourtVice President Mike Pence Says Neil Gorsuch Will Join Supreme Court 'One Way or the Other'
Neil Gorsuch
CrimeA Letter From Quebec City
CANADA-CRIME-HOMICIDE-ISLAM
Homeland SecurityHomeland Security Suspends 'All Actions' Related to Implementing President Trump's Travel Ban
Trump Travel Ban Protests
FranceLouvre Museum Reopens as Egypt Identifies Machete Attacker
France Louvre Shooting
Donald Trump

Protesters at Historic Stonewall Inn Show LGBT Solidarity With Immigrants and Refugees

Katie Reilly
9:54 PM UTC

Protesters gathered at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn on Saturday to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees affected by President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Trump's executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. — a decision that earned Trump's ire.

People at the protest on Saturday waved rainbow flags, sang songs and held signs challenging Trump's policies.

The protest also followed speculation this week that Trump would sign an executive order rolling back LGBT protections. Instead, on Monday, Trump said he would leave in place workplace protections for LGBT people that were instituted under former President Barack Obama.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME