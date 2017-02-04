Protesters at Historic Stonewall Inn Show LGBT Solidarity With Immigrants and Refugees

Protesters gathered at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn on Saturday to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees affected by President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Trump's executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. — a decision that earned Trump's ire .

People at the protest on Saturday waved rainbow flags, sang songs and held signs challenging Trump's policies.

The protest also followed speculation this week that Trump would sign an executive order rolling back LGBT protections. Instead, on Monday, Trump said he would leave in place workplace protections for LGBT people that were instituted under former President Barack Obama.