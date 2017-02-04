FranceLouvre Museum Reopens as Egypt Identifies Machete Attacker
movies

Go Inside Fifty Shades Darker's Masquerade Ball in This Virtual-Reality Clip

Ale Russian / People
3:33 PM UTC

Mr. Grey will see you now.

Enter the world of Fifty Shades Darker in this exclusive virtual-reality experience that takes you inside the highly anticipated sequel, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

In Fifty Shades Darker: The Masquerade Ball, you’ll be part of one of the movie’s most memorable scenes – the elegant masked ball that takes place at the Grey family’s mansion. You will be immersed in the celebration and the spectacle as you join Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele—who are rekindling their passionate, kinky romance after the events of Fifty Shades of Grey—and their guests for a spectacular evening affair.

Check out the 360° video of the ball above, explorable by clicking and dragging your mouse across the screen. The more you move, the more you’ll discover in the extravagant scene. For a fully immersive virtual-reality experience using VR goggles, download the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android or visit time.com/lifevr.

Starting out in Christian’s luxurious Seattle apartment, the experience follows Christian and Ana as they arrive at the ball, greet his mother — and you! — and later dance to the live band. But the best part is the ending where you get to follow Ana and Christian as they go upstairs. As Ana tells Christian, “This time, no rules, no punishments.”

To watch the full experience and explore more exclusive virtual reality content, download the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android or visit time.com/lifevr.

Fifty Shades Darker, which also stars Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson and Marcia Gay Harden, hits theaters on Feb. 10.

This article originally appeared on People.com.

