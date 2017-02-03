Another Poll Found President Trump's Approval Rating Is Historically Low

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 1, 2017.

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 1, 2017. Carlos Barria—Reuters

President Donald Trump, who entered the White House with historically low approval ratings , continues to receive record high disapproval ratings compared to his predecessors.

Two weeks into Trump's presidency, a majority of people (53%) disapprove of how he is handling the job, while just 44% approve, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Friday. Those numbers reflect the highest disapproval rating for a newly elected president since such figures were first tracked, according to CNN.

By comparison, former President Ronald Reagan's initial approval rating of 51% was only slightly higher than Trump's, but his disapproval rating (13%) was not nearly as high.

The poll results were sharply divided along partisan lines, with 90% of Republicans voicing approval for Trump and just 10% of Democrats saying the same.

CNN's survey echoes the results of a recent Gallup poll , which found Trump to be the first president in the history of Gallup surveys with an initial job approval rating below 50%.

Since his inauguration , Trump has faced several high-profile protests , including a swift backlash to his immigration order last week. Americans surveyed by CNN were divided in their views on the immigration ban. While a majority (53%) said they oppose the order, 47% said they favor it.

The CNN survey of 1,002 adults, conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.