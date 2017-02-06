White HousePresident Trump's Immigration Ban Faces a Major Legal Test
Donald Trump,Melania Trump,Reince Priebus
RomaniaEverything to Know About Romania's Anti-Corruption Protests
This picture shows a large view with demonstrators that turn on the lights of their mobile phones as they protest against the Romanian government's contentious corruption decree in front of the government headquarters at the Victoriei square in Bucharest on February 5, 2017.
United KingdomQueen Elizabeth's 65 Years on the Throne, in 65 Numbers
Queen Elizabeth II Visits HMS Albion
Australia7% of Catholic Priests in Australia Accused of Sexually Abusing Children
Rosary, Cross, Sun, Window, Background, Space To Text
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game on Feb. 5, 2017. Darron Cummings—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Patriots' Super Bowl Win, Trump's Travel Ban and Queen Elizabeth's Milestone

Melissa Chan
1:33 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump’s travel ban is back in court

Homeland Security on Saturday halted President Donald Trump’s immigration order after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily suspended it. Trump called the judge’s action “ridiculous” and said it would be “overturned.” Here's what's next for the executive order in court.

Trump says health care replacement won't be ready soon

Trump said a health care law replacement under his administration is unlikely to come in 2017. “Maybe it’ll take till sometime into next year, but we’re certainly going to be in the process,” he told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday.

Patriots win the Super Bowl in overtime

The New England Patriots pulled off a historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 during overtime after trailing by 25 points.

Queen Elizabeth marks milestone

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning monarch, celebrates her sapphire jubilee today. It means the British monarch has been on the throne for 65 years.

Also:

Massive protests are taking place in Romania to fight corruption.

Seven percent of Catholic priests in Australia are accused of sexually abusing children, according to a lawyer.

Doctors who train abroad are better at their jobs, a new study has found.

Some New York City subway riders teamed up to erase swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs scrawled on a train car, using hand sanitizer and tissues.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

