Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
DirecTV Super Fan Festival - Show - Day 3
ImmigrationIraqi Military Interpreter Feels 'Very Blessed' to Return to U.S. After Travel Ban
Munther Alaskry,Dima Alaskry,Hassan Alaskry
toxinsThis So-Called Natural Cure Can Cause Heart Attacks and Strokes
Bottles of rubbing alcohol and hydrogen peroxide are displayed for sale at a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. store in Elmwood Park, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
EntertainmentA History of Lady Gaga's Outfits Side by Side With the Icons Who Inspired Them
Lady Gaga Cher
President Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order To Review Dodd-Frank Act Rules
President Donald Trump gestures toward members of the media as he walks out of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump

University Leaders Call President Trump's Immigration Order a Threat to American Higher Ed

Katie Reilly
9:42 PM UTC

Almost 50 university presidents on Thursday sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to rescind his controversial executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the country's refugee program.

"If left in place, the order threatens both American higher education and the defining principles of our country," they wrote in the letter, which was signed by the presidents of 48 colleges and universities, including all eight Ivy League schools, Stanford, Georgetown and Tufts.

The order drew immediate global backlash. Some universities spoke out against the ban, as students or professors became stranded while traveling abroad, unable to return to the U.S. because of the order. In the long run, the order could also have a negative financial impact on universities.

"We welcome outstanding Muslim students and scholars from the United States and abroad, including the many who come from the seven affected countries," the letter said. "Their vibrant contributions to our institutions and our country exemplify the value of the religious diversity that has been a hallmark of American freedom since this country’s founding."

Read the complete letter here:

Dear President Trump:

We write as presidents of leading American colleges and universities to urge you to rectify or rescind the recent executive order closing our country’s borders to immigrants and others from seven majority-Muslim countries and to refugees from throughout the world. If left in place, the order threatens both American higher education and the defining principles of our country.

The order specifically prevents talented, law-abiding students and scholars from the affected regions from reaching our campuses. American higher education has benefited tremendously from this country’s long history of embracing immigrants from around the world. Their innovations and scholarship have enhanced American learning, added to our prosperity, and enriched our culture. Many who have returned to their own countries have taken with them the values that are the lifeblood of our democracy. America’s educational, scientific, economic, and artistic leadership depends upon our continued ability to attract the extraordinary people who for many generations have come to this country in search of freedom and a better life.

This action unfairly targets seven predominantly Muslim countries in a manner inconsistent with America’s best principles and greatest traditions. We welcome outstanding Muslim students and scholars from the United States and abroad, including the many who come from the seven affected countries. Their vibrant contributions to our institutions and our country exemplify the value of the religious diversity that has been a hallmark of American freedom since this country’s founding. The American dream depends on continued fidelity to that value.

We recognize and respect the need to protect America’s security. The vetting procedures already in place are rigorous. Improvements to them should be based on evidence, calibrated to real risks, and consistent with constitutional principle.

Throughout its history America has been a land of opportunity and a beacon of freedom in the world. It has attracted talented people to our shores and inspired people around the globe. This executive order is dimming the lamp of liberty and staining the country’s reputation. We respectfully urge you to rectify the damage done by this order.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME