ImmigrationIraqi Military Interpreter Feels 'Very Blessed' to Return to U.S. After Travel Ban
Munther Alaskry,Dima Alaskry,Hassan Alaskry
Donald TrumpUniversity Leaders Call President Trump's Immigration Order a Threat to American Higher Ed
President Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order To Review Dodd-Frank Act Rules
toxinsThis So-Called Natural Cure Can Cause Heart Attacks and Strokes
Bottles of rubbing alcohol and hydrogen peroxide are displayed for sale at a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. store in Elmwood Park, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
celebritiesThese Adorable Children Schooling Idris Elba on Dating Is as Heart-Melting As You'd Expect
Superdry Launch AW15 Premium Menswear Collection - Photocall
Little Red Riding Hood, c. 1812; Lady Gaga, 2008.
VIEW GALLERY | 11 PHOTOS
Little Red Riding Hood, c. 1812; Lady Gaga, 2008.Edward Gooch, Scott Gries—Getty Images
Little Red Riding Hood, c. 1812; Lady Gaga, 2008.
Audrey Hepburn, 1954; Lady Gaga, 2017.
Marilyn Monroe, c. 1955; Lady Gaga, 2016.
David Bowie, Aladdin Sane, 1973; Lady Gaga, 2008.
Liza Minelli, 1977; Lady Gaga, 2014.
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, 1977; Lady Gaga, 2014.
Annie Lennox, 1984; Lady Gaga in 2011.
Cher, 1988; Lady Gaga, 2014.
Michael Jackson, 1990; Lady Gaga, 2016.
Madonna, 1990; Lady Gaga in 2011.
Lady Gaga & Donatella Versace, 2014.
Little Red Riding Hood, c. 1812; Lady Gaga, 2008. Edward Gooch, Scott Gries—Getty Images
1 of 11
Entertainment

A History of Lady Gaga's Outfits Side by Side With the Icons Who Inspired Them

Kenneth Bachor
9:33 PM UTC

Less than a week before Lady Gaga's scheduled Super Bowl LI halftime show, it was announced that the pop superstar will be the face of Tiffany & Co.'s new fashion jewelry collection. When the teaser for Tiffany HardWear premiered, many fans observed that Gaga's new vibe owed a lot to another performer with a Tiffany's connection: Audrey Hepburn. It's just one example of the musician's long history of drawing inspiration from historical style icons, from Annie Lenox and Cher to Michael Jackson — whose actual coat she wore while campaigning for Hilary Clinton in 2016. Here, TIME looks back at Lady Gaga's most memorable tributes to her style influences.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME