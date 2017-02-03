Less than a week before Lady Gaga's scheduled Super Bowl LI halftime show , it was announced that the pop superstar will be the face of Tiffany & Co.'s new fashion jewelry collection. When the teaser for Tiffany HardWear premiered, many fans observed that Gaga's new vibe owed a lot to another performer with a Tiffany's connection : Audrey Hepburn. It's just one example of the musician's long history of drawing inspiration from historical style icons, from Annie Lenox and Cher to Michael Jackson — whose actual coat she wore while campaigning for Hilary Clinton in 2016. Here, TIME looks back at Lady Gaga's most memorable tributes to her style influences.