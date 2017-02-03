Entertainment5 Reasons Why Chance the Rapper Is Killing the Game Right Now
los angeles

Man Throws Homemade Bomb Into Pasadena Cheesecake Factory

Kate Samuelson
6:41 PM UTC

A Cheesecake Factory in California hopes to return to normal business hours after a man threw a homemade bomb into the restaurant Thursday.

Pasadena police told the Hollywood Reporter that shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening, a man reportedly opened the door and threw the lit device inside the restaurant before fleeing. Although the bomb exploded on an empty table, no one was hurt in the incident.

"Officers immediately entered the restaurant and evacuated customers and employees and located a detonated homemade pyrotechnic device," Pasadena Police Detectives (PPD) said in a statement. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the device safe. No customers or employees were injured during the incident at the restaurant."

The PPD are currently investigating the incident. The motive of the suspect, who police say is a "male of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, 6'0, thin build, with a heavy beard and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie," according to witness' descriptions, is currently unknown.

"This evening an incendiary device exploded within our Pasadena restaurant," The Cheescake Factory said in a statement. "Thankfully, none of our guests or staff was injured. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and we hope to reopen in Pasadena on Friday, as usual."

