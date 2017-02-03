Emilia Clarke Celebrated the End of Game of Thrones Shoots With This R. Kelly Song

Although there's still no official date for the summer premiere of Game of Thrones' seventh season, the show's stars are apparently close to finishing their filming for the year.

Emilia Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen — took to Instagram Friday morning to share a video of herself lip-syncing to R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" while still decked out in her platinum blonde Mother of Dragons wig. "That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7," she captioned the celebratory post. "I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER..."

Watch the video below.