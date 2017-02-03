White HouseSee Steve Bannon's Life in Pictures
TerrorismDonald Trump Is Spreading Racism — Not Fighting Terrorism
President Trump Attends National Prayer Breakfast
LebanonMeet the Arabs Who Say Trump Will Make the Middle East Great Again
President-elect Donald Trump is featured on the front cover of an Arabic-language magazine cover at a newsstand in Beirut on Nov. 25, 2016.
ZimbabweEvan Mawarie, Pastor Behind Zimbabwe's #ThisFlag Protest Movement, Denied Bail
Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarire, who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe's authoritarian government, arrives in handcuffs in the back of a pickup truck at the Harare Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017 in Harare.
Music

Listen to Ariana Grande and John Legend's Powerful Remake of the Classic Beauty and the Beast Theme Song

Raisa Bruner
6:26 PM UTC

Move aside, Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson: there's a new Disney theme song vocal duo in the village. John Legend and Ariana Grande lend their powerhouse voices to the updated version of the Beauty and the Beast title track, which will be part of the soundtrack to the live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, in theaters this March.

Disney released the new pop version of the tune on Thursday, and it's already generating quite a bit of conversation for its contemporary orchestration. (You can also hear Legend and Grande's vocals in a more classic version of the song in the final movie trailer here.) The beloved animated original won a slew of awards for its music, including a Grammy for Dion and Bryson's take. Legend and Grande have big shoes to fill.

Listen to the remade favorite, below, and prepare for the drop of the accompanying music video and the full movie soundtrack featuring a new song by Celine Dion and contributions by Josh Groban, also in March.

