TelevisionStephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump for Insulting Arnold Schwarzenegger
OpinionWhat’s Next for Steve Bannon and the Crisis in American Life
Trump Meets With Congressional Lawmakers At The White House
politicsThis Is What Happened Last Time a Cabinet Nomination Was Rejected
John Tower
viralSwitzerland Parodies President Trump's 'America First'
Pope Francis Delivers First 'Urbi Et Orbi' Blessing During Easter Mass In St. Peter's Square
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Win McNamee/Getty Images
Iran

Trump Administration Imposes Sanctions After Iranian Ballistic Missile Test

Vivian Salama and Matthew Lee / AP
3:35 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran "on notice" for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME