White HouseSee Steve Bannon's Life in Pictures
TerrorismDonald Trump Is Spreading Racism
President Trump Attends National Prayer Breakfast
LebanonMeet the Arabs Who Say Trump Will Make the Middle East Great Again
President-elect Donald Trump is featured on the front cover of an Arabic-language magazine cover at a newsstand in Beirut on Nov. 25, 2016.
ZimbabweEvan Mawarie, Pastor Behind Zimbabwe's #ThisFlag Protest Movement, Denied Bail
Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarire, who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe's authoritarian government, arrives in handcuffs in the back of a pickup truck at the Harare Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017 in Harare.
iOS 10.2 update
Lauren Hurley—AP
viral

The Internet Can't Stop Laughing About These Newscasters Trying to Explain Emoji

Raisa Bruner
5:36 PM UTC

A news show is learning the hard way to consult young people before they air a special about their lingo.

Because parents are deservedly concerned about getting lost in translation when it comes to their kids' emoji-filled text messages, Seattle's Q13 Fox News put together a news segment on trying to decode the ever-expanding library of pictorial images, which continue to be extremely popular. They touched on serious issues facing young people like cyberbullying, but the internet being the internet decided that some of their on-air translations of the "secret code," were perhaps more of a stretch than others.

"If it's a fox, that could mean, 'Let's go sneak out of the house'... as parents, we can look at these and have no idea, but this could lead to cyber bullying," the broadcaster explained earnestly. They then considered the pink hibiscus flower emoji.

"This could mean drugs," he continued.

What about a frog?

"It could mean, you're ugly—I'm telling you you're ugly."

In a tweet that's now gone viral, Twitter user @Bry_Nap shared the short news clip—and sarcastically asked the world who "snitched" about these hidden meanings. Emoji-fluent responses of disbelief have been flooding in. Sometimes, it seems, a flower is just a flower.

Of course, who's to say if the kids are right and the adults are wrong? Emoji are notoriously open-ended.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME