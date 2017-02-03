How to Help Refugees in Greece

Taimaa Abazli, a Syrian refugee, with her baby Heln and son Wael, on a 10-hour bus ride from Thessaloniki to Athens where they await news about their placement in Europe.

Taimaa Abazli, a Syrian refugee, with her baby Heln and son Wael, on a 10-hour bus ride from Thessaloniki to Athens where they await news about their placement in Europe. Lynsey Addario for TIME

TIME is currently following three babies born to Syrian refugees in Europe over their first year of life, for our Finding Home project . Many people have written in to ask how they can help Rahaf, Heln and Faraj as their families struggle through the process of seeking asylum. Here are some humanitarian organizations who are directly involved in making their lives better:

Praxis : One of Greece’s largest humanitarian organizations dedicated to the care and support of vulnerable social groups, Praxis helps manage refugee assistance and shelter in multiple hotels across the country. They assist with transportation, meals, medical care, psychosocial support and language classes for refugees. http://www.praksis.gr/en/

Rowing Together Non-profit organization founded in Spain, currently providing gynecological assistance to female refugees in Greece. http://rowingtogether.org

Syrian American Medical Society : A U.S. based non-profit, non-political, medical and humanitarian relief organization that is working on the front lines of crisis relief in Syria, as well as with Syrian refugees in Greece to alleviate suffering and save lives. https://www.sams-usa.net/

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies: the world’s largest humanitarian and development network, with programs in Greece specifically aimed at supporting refugees through food and clothing deliveries, health care, and educational programs, particularly in the camps, where 30,000 refugees are still living. https://media.ifrc.org/ifrc/support-us/donate/

CARE International : provides shelter and psychosocial support to refugee women and mothers in Athens, Greece, as part of their wider effort to help Syrians displaced within Syria, and Syrian refugees. https://my.care.org/site/Donation2?df_id=21026&mfc_pref=T&21026.donation=form1

Norwegian Refugee Council : Runs temporary refugee housing in hotels, as well as provides medical support, assistance, clothing, bedding, food items, medical items and baby items to refugees across Greece. https://www.nrc.no/

Doctors of the World/ Médecins du Monde : an international medical organization that provides primary and maternal healthcare in refugee camps and shelters across Greece. www.medecinsdumonde.org/en