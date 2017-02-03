Stephen Colbert is putting Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prayers.

In his opening monologue, The Late Show host addressed Trump’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, or what Colbert calls “the most important prayer meal of the day.”

As a professed believer, Colbert enjoys the solemnity of the prayer breakfast as a time for people of all faiths to come together and “share what is most sacred to them.” Trump used the opportunity to bemoan the ratings on his reality show The Apprentice. “They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said from the pulpit of the prayer breakfast. “I want to just pray for Arnold , if we can, for those ratings.”

Former California Gov. Schwarzenegger quickly posted a response to the president, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs, because Trump is “such an expert at ratings ” while Schwarzenegger proposed he tackle the presidency so that “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

“Is this the War of 1812, because the White House just got burnt!” laughed Colbert. Watch the full monologue below.