5 Reasons Why Chance the Rapper Is Killing the Game Right Now

Chance the Rapper may be a fiercely independent artist, but as of late he's appeared on the radar of the mainstream and is counted as a favorite artist by the likes of Beyoncé and Barack Obama . From music to fashion, here are five reasons why Chance is killing the game right now, because it's been a very big week.

He's a Grammy favorite : Chance's mixtape, Coloring Book scored seven nominations after the Recording academy modified the rules, making music solely available through streaming eligible for the honor. In addition to his seven nominations, Chance will be performing at the ceremony this year.

He's headlining a 40-city arena tour : According to a Billboard interview with Chance's manager Pat Corcoran, the rapper will be hitting the road for a 40-city arena tour, as well as headlining major music festivals like Bonnaroo and Governor's Ball .

He just modeled a timely fashion line : Joe FreshGoods paid homage to Barack Obama's presidency with a clothing line called #ThankUObama, with pieces that honor the American president and even his marriage to the First Lady, Michelle. The designer Joe Lloyd's rationale for starting the line? According to the clothing line's website , it was inspired by the hope that Obama's presidency gave Chance as a black man. There was so much interest that the site initially crashed, according to the new face of the threads.

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

He takes his fatherhood very seriously : While Chance welcomed daughter Kensli in 2015, he's been very protective about his baby, only recently starting to share pictures and videos of her on his Instagram. In one emotional post, he notes that "she is everything I am but much better."

This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me. A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

He never forgets what's really important in life : Chance has always championed family, which became even more apparent when he posted a message of support for his brother Taylor Bennett, after Taylor came out publicly as bisexual.