Chance the Rapper may be a fiercely independent artist, but as of late he's appeared on the radar of the mainstream and is counted as a favorite artist by the likes of Beyoncé and Barack Obama. From music to fashion, here are five reasons why Chance is killing the game right now, because it's been a very big week.
He's a Grammy favorite: Chance's mixtape, Coloring Book scored seven nominations after the Recording academy modified the rules, making music solely available through streaming eligible for the honor. In addition to his seven nominations, Chance will be performing at the ceremony this year.
He's headlining a 40-city arena tour: According to a Billboard interview with Chance's manager Pat Corcoran, the rapper will be hitting the road for a 40-city arena tour, as well as headlining major music festivals like Bonnaroo and Governor's Ball.
He just modeled a timely fashion line: Joe FreshGoods paid homage to Barack Obama's presidency with a clothing line called #ThankUObama, with pieces that honor the American president and even his marriage to the First Lady, Michelle. The designer Joe Lloyd's rationale for starting the line? According to the clothing line's website, it was inspired by the hope that Obama's presidency gave Chance as a black man. There was so much interest that the site initially crashed, according to the new face of the threads.
He takes his fatherhood very seriously: While Chance welcomed daughter Kensli in 2015, he's been very protective about his baby, only recently starting to share pictures and videos of her on his Instagram. In one emotional post, he notes that "she is everything I am but much better."
He never forgets what's really important in life: Chance has always championed family, which became even more apparent when he posted a message of support for his brother Taylor Bennett, after Taylor came out publicly as bisexual.