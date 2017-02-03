Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Second Week (of 208) in Pictures
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
RefugeesThese 5 Countries Prove the Refugee Crisis Isn't Just About the Middle East
Rohingya Flee Into Bangladesh As Crisis Deepens
ResearchDoes the Sound of Noisy Eating Drive You Mad? Here's Why
Man eating fruit
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Louvre Attack, Kellyanne Conway's 'Massacre,' and the Super Bowl
France Louvre Shooting
U.S. Companies Hire Less-Than-Forecast 71,000 Recovery Pace Slows
A job seeker looks at postings at the Verdugo Jobs Center, in Glendale, California, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2010.  Jonathan Alcorn—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Economy

U.S. Economy Adds More Than 200,000 New Jobs

Associated Press
2:06 PM UTC

U.S. employers ramped up hiring last month and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.

The Labor Department says employers added 227,000 jobs in January, the most since September and higher than last year's average monthly gain of 187,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to a low 4.8 percent last month from 4.7 percent in December. Yet the rate rose for a mostly good reason: More Americans started looking for work. The percentage of adults working or looking for jobs increased to its highest level since September.

Yet some of the economy's weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month. And the number of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work rose.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME