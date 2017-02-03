sleepYour All-Day Guide to Better Sleep
TIME.com stock health sleep alarm clock
CongressBetsy DeVos Nomination Clears Major Hurdle in the Senate
Senate HELP Committee Considers Betsy DeVos To Be Education Secretary
Late Night TelevisionWatch Russell Wilson, Tony Romo and More NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves
White HousePresident Trump Attacks 'Professional Anarchist' Protesters on Twitter
Donald Trump Speaks With Australian PM Turnbull From The White House
NYU Campus - The NYU students and faculty, call on the
New York University Campus. Erik McGregor—Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
New York

11 Arrested While Protesting Conservative Comedian Speaking at New York University

Tessa Berenson
12:54 PM UTC

Eleven people were arrested outside New York University Thursday during a protest against a conservative comedian speaking speaking at the school.

The protesters face disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief charges, Reuters reports, after they demonstrated against Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes.

According to Reuters, student Tamara Fine told an NBC affiliate that she is "dumbfounded that NYU would invite somebody who is a hate speaker."

McInnes was invited to speak by the NYU College Republicans. The group released a statement after the incident, saying in part, "We understand that his presence was controversial but we didn't expect these outburst [sic] from this institution. We hope that in the future, NYU students will be more open to hearing ideas that are different from their own."

McInnes responded to the incident on Twitter:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME