11 Arrested While Protesting Conservative Comedian Speaking at New York University

Eleven people were arrested outside New York University Thursday during a protest against a conservative comedian speaking speaking at the school.

The protesters face disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief charges, Reuters reports , after they demonstrated against Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes.

According to Reuters, student Tamara Fine told an NBC affiliate that she is "dumbfounded that NYU would invite somebody who is a hate speaker."

McInnes was invited to speak by the NYU College Republicans. The group released a statement after the incident, saying in part, "We understand that his presence was controversial but we didn't expect these outburst [sic] from this institution. We hope that in the future, NYU students will be more open to hearing ideas that are different from their own."

McInnes responded to the incident on Twitter: