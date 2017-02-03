WorldBelgian Prime Minister Charles Michel Warns E.U. Countries Not to be 'Naive' Over Brexit
European And Turkish Leaders Hold Summit On Migration
White HouseWhite House Stalls Obama Administration Rule on Retirement Advisers
A television screen shows President Donald Trump as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day of trading after Donald Trump was sworn in as president on January 23, 2017 in New York City.
FranceFrench Soldiers Halt Attempted Attack at the Louvre
FRANCE-ATTACK-LOUVRE
UkraineIn Avdiivka, Ukrainians See Surge in Fighting as Putin Testing Trump
Nadiya Volkova, 24, grieves over the body of her mother Katya Volkova, 60, who was killed by shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, as she walked to a store early on Feb. 1, 2017.
Kellyanne Conway Speaks To Morning Shows From Front Lawn Of White House
Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Mark Wilson—Getty Images
Politics

Twitter Had a Lot of Fun with Kellyanne Conway's 'Bowling Green Massacre'

Zamira Rahim
11:40 AM UTC

Kellyanne Conway cited a terrorist attack that never happened in defense of President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven predominately Muslim countries and Twitter users won't let her forget it.

The counselor to President Trump made the claim in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, saying that "most people" did not know about the "Bowling Green Massacre", planned by two Iraqi refugees because of a lack of media coverage, the Washington Post reports.

No terrorist attack has taken place at Bowling Green, though the Post suggests that Conway was referring to two Iraqi refugees who were arrested in 2011 for trying to send money and weapons to Al-Qaeda in Iraq. The men had been living in Bowling Green and after their arrest it emerged they had taken part in terrorist activities in Iraq, not the U.S.

Conway has previously said that White House press secretary Sean Spicer was using "alternative facts", when falsely claiming President Trump's inaugural crowds were "the largest audience" to witness an inauguration.

Twitter users were quick to jump on Conway's new "alternative" fact, with lots linking it to President Trump's apparent confusion over who Frederick Douglass was. Here are some of the best reactions:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME