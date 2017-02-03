UkraineIn Avdiivka, Ukrainians See Surge in Fighting as Putin Testing Trump
French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. ALAIN JOCARD—AFP/Getty Images
France

Report: Soldier Shoots Suspected Knife Attacker at the Louvre in Paris

Kate Samuelson
10:09 AM UTC

A French soldier guarding the Louvre in central Paris opened fire on a man armed with a knife after he attempted to enter the museum, media reports say.

A suspected attacker had been trying to get into the museum's underground store when he had assaulted a soldier. He was then shot by a different soldier and is seriously wounded, Reuters reports. The area has been evacuated, police say.

France's interior ministry released a statement called the event "serious" and asked locals to "prioritize the intervention of security and rescue forces". For security reasons, the station Palais Royal Louvre Museum has been closed.

A spokewoman for Louvre told Reuters that the museum - which houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa - was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

