French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. ALAIN JOCARD—AFP/Getty Images

A French soldier guarding the Louvre in central Paris opened fire on a man armed with a knife after he attempted to enter the museum, media reports say.

A suspected attacker had been trying to get into the museum's underground store when he had assaulted a soldier. He was then shot by a different soldier and is seriously wounded, Reuters reports. The area has been evacuated, police say.

France's interior ministry released a statement called the event "serious" and asked locals to "prioritize the intervention of security and rescue forces". For security reasons, the station Palais Royal Louvre Museum has been closed.

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a - Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

A spokewoman for Louvre told Reuters that the museum - which houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa - was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

