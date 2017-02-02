Social MediaHow Facebook Is Getting Better at Recognizing Your Photos
Facebook To Detail Updates To News Feed At Press Event
New YorkNew York's Bodegas Shut Down to Protest President Trump's Travel Ban
Yemeni business owner Musa closes the gate to his store February 2, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
GadgetsSnapchat Will Keep Trying To Make Spectacles a Thing
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Donald TrumpAngelina Jolie Speaks Out Against President Trump's Immigration Ban In Op-Ed
Actress and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie talks during a visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Azraq in northern Jordan, on Sept. 9, 2016.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), flanked by House Democrats, speaks about the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill Jan. 12, 2017 in Washington, DC.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), flanked by House Democrats, speaks about the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill Jan. 12, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
White House

Nancy Pelosi Calls Steve Bannon a 'White Supremacist' Who's 'Making America Less Safe'

Abigail Abrams
11:29 PM UTC

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday sharply criticized Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, calling him a “white supremacist” and saying his presence at high-level meetings threatens the country.

“What’s making America less safe is to have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council as a permanent member, while the chairman of the joint chiefs and the director of national intelligence are told ‘Don’t call us, well call you,’” she said during her weekly press conference.

Pelosi added that she believes it’s “a stunning thing that a white supremacist” would be a permanent member of the National Security Council. Trump and his administration have seen intense backlash from Democrats and Republicans since announcing the NSC shakeup over the weekend.

Democrats like Pelosi were already worried about Bannon’s role in the White House, and the administration’s actions in recent days have cemented those fears. In Trump’s first two weeks in office, Bannon not only got himself a seat on the coveted NSC, but also helped write the president’s inaugural address and his executive order banning refugees.

But Pelosi went further on Thursday, also questioning Trump’s ability to serve as president. After her comments about Bannon, she mentioned that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz was considering legislation to require an independent medical assessment of the President, CNN reports.

“If you're going to have your hands on the nuclear codes, you probably — we should probably know what mental state you're in,” Pelosi said. “I can't wait until he introduces that legislation, to be able to join him as cosponsor of that.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME