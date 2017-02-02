Social MediaHow Facebook Is Getting Better at Recognizing Your Photos
celebrities

The Internet Actually Predicted the Timing of Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement

Raisa Bruner
10:30 PM UTC

Beyoncé kicked off February on a high note, shocking fans by revealing her pregnancy in an artfully photographed Instagram post.

But maybe that announcement didn't come out of left field. Maybe the internet has been expecting something like this to happen all along. Maybe, in fact, Twitter user @beyoncefan666 has been saying since July 2016 that the Lemonade Queen would make just this kind of a public statement to stop the world in February 2017.

Yep, that's the case:

Naturally, people are shook that this prescient tweet exists.

